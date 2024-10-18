Niall Horan pays a heart-wrenching tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan, the Irish singer, recently reacted to his former One Direction bandmate and close friend Liam Payne’s death in an emotional tribute.

After two days of Payne’s sudden demise, Horan took to his Instagram on October 18 to pay a heartfelt homage.

The mourning Horan also posted a picture of him carrying Payne on his back.

“Absolutely devastated” singer wrote, “It just doesn’t feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness,” he shared.



“We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

The 31-year-old singer also mentioned that he last saw Payne earlier this month when he attended one of his shows on The Show: Live on Tour at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 2.

The Perfect singer quipped, “I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

“Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler,” the heartbroken musician concluded his statement by showcasing his love for Payne and extending his condolences to the grieving family.

It is pertinent to mention that Horan and Payne performed together in the famous boy band from 2010-2016.