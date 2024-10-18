ROSÉ and Bruno Mars team up for new song: 'rest became history'

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars are the duo we didn’t know we needed.

The BLACKPINK star and the Just The Way You Are hitmaker exude playful energy in their latest collaboration titled APT.

This name of the track is inspired from a drinking game the 27-year-old Nee Zealand-South Korean singer taught her crew as well Bruno, in the studio.

ROSÉ explained the meaning behind her latest single, saying, "APT. is actually my favourite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party.”

She continued, “One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it... and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!"



Additionally, in a conversation with Vogue, the How You Like That crooner revealed how she had initially asked her team to delete APT. as she did not find the song good enough, recalling, “I remember going home [from the studio] kind of freaked out. Is this OK, that I’ve written a song about a drinking game?”

However, her change of heart not only lead her to release the song but also feature it in her upcoming album, rosie, set to drop on December 6, 2024.