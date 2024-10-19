Photo: Britney Spears beau Paul Soliz to become Kevin Federline 2.0: Source

Britney Spears’s on and off boyfriend Paul Soliz is reportedly going to pop the question soon.

These findings were recently reported by In Touch Weekly as a mole squealed, “People are expecting Paul to propose soon.”

However, the Princess of Pop’s friends and family including brother Bryan Spears, are concerned for Britney’s well-being.

For those unversed, the 38-year-old contractor, met the 42-year-old songstress in 2022 while doing maintenance work at her mansion. Britney’s inner circle reportedly does not trust Paul due to his criminal record.

Despite calling it quits several times, Britney seemingly cannot let go of her boyfriend.

“But he always weasels his way back in. Paul has taken on the job of Brit’s social media manager, and now he has some of his kids [he has nine total] living at her house,” the source also dished,

Before conclusion, they maintained that Britney is ignoring the red flags, which could leave her shattered and heartbroken once again.

“Britney has her blinders on. Unless someone can talk her out of this, Paul’s going to be the next Kevin Federline, only 10 times worse,” they remarked about Britney's previous husband, with whom she shares two songs.