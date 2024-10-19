Kylie Minogue finds joy in being single?

Kylie Minogue recently talked about her love life.

While admitting that there is "no one significant" in her life at the moment, Minogue told The Sun that she is “happier than ever”.

"I feel content. I feel like this is my destiny right now," the 56-year-old singer noted.

When the interviewer commented that Kylie seems to be "owning it" without a partner, the Chiggy Wiggy singer responded, "Yes, that’s fair to say. I am in that lane of life."

However, the I Believe In You hitmaker admitted that she is always open to love.

While talking about it, she expressed, "If there is a best friend who turns up and says to me, 'You’ve got to meet this person," then why not?"

The singer also insisted that the only love she needs right now is from her fans.

"To go through this moment, this whole 'Tension' and 'Tension II' journey, that kind of is a love affair as well with the fans," she said, adding, "Your audience and your work and the music added to that is the history of what has come before."

In the end, Minogue said, "And where I am at in my life now and what I want to achieve. I’m happy."