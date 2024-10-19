Travis Scott holds bittersweet milestone concert in Australia

Travis Scott just broke yet another record with one of his live concerts.

During his performance at the Allianz Stadium following his sold-out shows in Sydney, the Type S*** hitmaker broke the all-time attendance record.

The 33-year-old rapper, performed two back-to-back shows on Thursday and Friday at the stadium located in Moore Park, with a seating of 45,500 and maximum capacity of 55,500 patrons.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the event to watch Scott perform his tracks like Sicko Mode, Fien and Nightcrawler along with Friday night’s surprise appearance of The Weeknd, singing hits like Circus Maximus, Pray 4 Love, Skeletons and Wake Up, as per DailyMail.

However, the Thursday concert turned out to be bittersweet for the artist as a rather terrifying footage, now viral all-over social media started circulating.

As per the video, a concert-goer was hurled to the ground and knocked out cold in the mosh pit.

In the video, Scott had already taken the stage as a group of men standing towards the back of the entrance area appeared to get visibly agitated.

A shirtless man placed the aforementioned concertgoer into a chokehold before violently tossing him to the ground, with a person in the background heard shouting, “Knock him out.”