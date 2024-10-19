Photo: Jennifer Lopez keeping guards up amid Drake's flirt: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are reportedly rekindling their romance.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Canadian rapper got in touch with the songstress as soon as she filed for divorce from former husband, Ben Affleck.

Spilling the beans on this matter, an insider recently shared with outlet, “They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile.”

They also addressed, “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed,” and noted, “Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

Nonetheless, the source shared that Jennifer’s “guards are up” because is “well aware” of Drake’s flirty ways.

Even though the Get on the Floor crooner is “not putting him in the relationship category,” Drake “definitely meets her needs for a hook-up,” claimed the source.

“He’s very intelligent and romantic and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past,” the source also added.

They continued, “It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.”