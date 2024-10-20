Kim Kardashian sets the bar high with new pre-Halloween trip

Kim Kardashian has a very happening Halloween planned for her family.



The SKIMS founder, 43, just embarked on an immersive Halloween-inspired trip to the Nights of the Jack with her family.

The mom-of-four was also joined by her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and their families, per her recent Instagram Stories on Friday.

The first one included a snap of the 68-year-old momager and her grandkids, which went with the caption, “@nightsofthejack with the fam.”

"All these pumpkins. All these cutie kids of ours,” said Kim.

Kourtney's 9-year-old son, Reign Disick turned heads as threw up a middle finger in the back row to which his mom asked him to put it down for the picture.

She also showcased some singing jack-o'-lanterns, giant animals made entirely of pumpkins, and an intricate carving of Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine, alongside which she wrote, “My [heart emoji].”

The following footage showed Khloé, 40, pushing kids in a cart as confetti swirled around them.

Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, was also in attendance as he was spotted taking a picture of a jack-o'-lantern carved with their faces and names.

Next to it was a tiny pumpkin dedicated to their son, Rocky Thirteen, who turns 1 on November 1.

"These two, right there,” Kim said, and Barker chimed in, “Do you see the little Rocky thing right there?”

Earlier this month, both Khloé and Kourtney showed off their festive house decor.

