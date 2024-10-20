‘One Direction' split came after baseless ‘ego battles'

Famous American boy band titled ‘One Direction’ disband due to core problems between the members.

Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Harry Styles announced they are separating in 2016 due to a constant battle with egos between everybody.

Writing for Page Six, Sarah Nathan said: “The five boys formed an instant brotherhood. And Payne — who tragically died on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel — immediately became the ‘ringleader’ of the band, one former show staffer told me.

Meanwhile, a former staff notes: But once the boys left the show and found global fame, “That’s when it all went to s–t.”

He said: “Substances, egos and stress — not to mention fame itself — tore apart their brotherly bond. When the band broke up in 2016, it only got worse. And Payne, who had been a prolific co-writer in the band, never reached the solo career success of Styles, Horan or Malik.

“Liam moved to the US,” the staffer said. “He had no friends. He was surrounded by yes men and no one knew how to say no to him.”

“He was so far from what really matters — and not realizing how f—ed up he was,” he said.