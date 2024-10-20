Tom Hardy picks superhero he would 'love to fight'

The 47-year-old Peaky Blinders star, who reprised his role as Eddie Brock and Venom in the film, Venom: The Last Dance, stated how he would "love to fight Spider-Man" despite the web-slinging hero’s trilogy in the spin-off being complete now.

As Hardy introduced the audience to the movie at New York Comic Con, he stated, “I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never."

“We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. The Last Dance is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that,” the Legend actor added.

Even though the story of the symbiote, Venom, “closes,” the director of the movie, Kelly Marcel teased further symbiote-based movies as The Last Dance teased the introduction of Knull, the evil alien creator of the symbiote.

Kelly mentioned, “This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows.”

“The plot for Eddie and Venom closes here. But as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon,” the Cruella creator further stated.