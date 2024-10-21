Sylvester Stallone 'caught off guard' in his latest moves

Sylvester Stallone, a three-time Academy Award-nominated actor, recently showcased his excellent dance moves.

Taking to his Instagram on October 19, the 78-year-old actor shared a video of himself dancing to Bryson Tiller's song Rambo, which is named after his character in the Rambo franchise.

The Rocky star was showing his version of some Motown moves, dancing barefoot around the room during a costume fitting session.

Stallone also added a caption under his post that read, "And the beat goes on … RAMBO TIME!"

As soon as the video emerged, fans started to flood the comment section with their surprise and compliments.



One person wrote, "Get it sir! Yes you still got it."

In reference to his character in Rocky, another commented, "Still got what Apollo teached you!!"

A surprised fan also penned, “What!!! Rocky can dance! Who Knew!!! Looking good Sly!”

Moreover, it was not the first time he posted his dance video; on October 18, he had entertained his admirers with his dance moves on Smokey Robinson & The Miracles' 1967 track More Love.

"I was caught off guard while going through a clothes fitting for an upcoming project — great song though!" he captioned it.

Enjoying the beat, Stallone donned a dark blue button down shirt with a pair of jeans.

It is pertinent to mention that Stallone is currently busy promoting his upcoming second season of Tulsa King.