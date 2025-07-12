Ed Sheeran claims Detroit audience nearly blew roof off stadium

Ed Sheeran left breathless after Detroit crowd's historic outburst

Ed Sheeran said the Detroit crowd hit record-breaking volume after Eminem made a surprise appearance during his concert.

On the Thursday, July 10 episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter shared wonderful memories of Detroit, revealing the loudest crowd he ever heard was at his Detroit concert in 2023.

Calling to mind, Sheeran said, "The loudest, and there was a beat of a cheat code on it, we brought on Eminem, and that was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd, like anywhere in the world. Like there's never, never been a louder crowd than that. But I will say it was because I brought Eminem on stage in Detroit. Like, that's the cheat code."

The Sapphire hitmaker added, "Also, that's what I like about Philly in general is the like pride there. It's kind of like, what I love about it is it's basically like f*** everyone else. Like, it's us, We are. We are it. And I felt that in Detroit, as well. There's a real this is us.”

For the unversed, Eminem made a surprise appearance at The Grammy Award winner’s concert at Ford Field on July 15, 2023 after Sheeran started playing Eminem’s song Lose Yourself and he came up from under the stage.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that after Lose Yourself, both singers performed on Eminem’s song Stan, which was released in 2000.