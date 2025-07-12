Jeff Lynne ELO London show gets exciting update

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra show set to take place at BST Hyde

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra's London concert is set to the BST Hyde Park stage on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The group is currently on their Over and Out farewell tour but a show at Manchester's Co Op Live, scheduled for July 10, was called off just minutes before.

This led fans to express concern whether Jeff and ELO would be making it to BST Hyde as they flooded social media with questions.

They received an update from the event’s social media team on X, formerly Twitter, that the performance would still take place as scheduled.

“As reported. Jeff Lynne was unwell and unable to perform on Thursday 10th July. We are advised that there are currently no concerns with regards to Sunday’s performance,” they informed.

The band has already broken silence on their last minute cancellation of Thursday’s gig, stating on their social media, "Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead.”

“Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds, please go to your point of purchase,” they further said.

The 77-year-old English singer previously spoke of how scheduling ELO’s final show at the BST Hyde Park was a fitting end to their tour as they played their first concert at the same venue, back in 2014.

He said: “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” adding, "It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans.

"As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’” Jeff Lynne concluded at that time.

ELO, Electric Light Orchestra, was formed in 1970 by Jeff, Roy Wood of Wizzard and Bev Bevan as well as keyboardist Richard Tandy who began his journey from 1972 until his death in May 2024.