Evan Rachel Wood breaks silence on 'Practical Magic 2' snub

Evan Rachel Wood's 'Practical Magic 2' heartbreak exposed in raw confession

Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed she will not be appearing in Practical Magic 2.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, the 37-year-old American actress revealed that she would not be a part of the sequel to the 1998 American romantic fantasy film based on the 1995 novel Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Wood, who played the role of Kylie Owens in the original movie, wrote, "I am getting asked about this a lot, so l'll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line.”

She explained, "I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters."

For the unversed, Owens was the eldest daughter of Sally Owens, played by Sandra Bullock, who ends up living with her eccentric aunts following the demise of her father, Michael, portrayed by Mark Feuerstein.

It is pertinent to mention that Evan Rachel Wood’s clarification came shortly after the news that Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are returning to play their roles of the aunts to Sally Owens and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) from the original 1998 film.