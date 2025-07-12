 
Katie Price's ex Peter Andre seething over mortifying mix up: Report

Katie Price and Peter Andre parted ways in 2009

July 12, 2025

Katie Price has reportedly reignited feud with former partner Peter Andre.

As fans will be aware, the former pair, who tied the knot in 2006, is the parents to two kids together, namely Junior Andre, born on June 13, 2005, and Princess Tiaamii Andre, born on June 29, 2007.

Nonetheless, the former pair has not been on good terms since their split in 2009.

Recently, the TV personality took to her social media and wished her daughter Princess two days before her actual 18th birthday.

This made way for a renewal of feud between Peter and Katie.  Reportedly, Peter has been irked over the mortifying mix-up as he believes that Katie is not a good mother to his kids.

Sharing more details, a source told Heat Magazine, “Peter felt it was so humiliating that she’d obviously completely forgotten the actual date.”

They also noted, “This was supposed to be a huge milestone for their daughter, and instead it turned into another headline for all the wrong reasons. He thinks Katie should feel ashamed for such a blunder.”

