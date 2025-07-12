 
'Superman' David Corenswet recalls cursing at Rachel Brosnahan

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan star in 'Superman' 2025

July 12, 2025

David Corenswet has just now revealed that Superman's co-star, Rachel Brosnahan made him curse her.

Brosnahan portrays the role of Corenswet's on screen love interest, Lois Lane, in the movie alongside Nicholas Hoult, Bradley Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Sara Sampaio.

While appearing for an interview with People, the on screen couple was asked, “What’s the most surprising thing your co-star did while filming?”

“She made me curse at her,” the 32-year-old actor began by saying while  the35-year-old actress laughingly added, “Well …”

Recalling when they were shooting the hurtful scene for the movie,  he said, “The way she delivered one particular line made me sort of involuntarily say, ‘Oh, f*** you!'”

“Which I think was a shock to all of us. She got me. She caught me off guard and made me feel really hurt in that moment, and so I — in character — shot back at her,” the American actor explained. 

Praising her acting skill, David Corenswet continued, “I give her great credit. It’s not easy to surprise your scene partner."

Before concluding, Rachel Brosnahan  gushed about him by saying, “It was fun to watch him work. He’s a really fearless actor. I think he was playing with the different sides of this character all the time.”

Superman was released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

