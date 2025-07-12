Inside Rihanna's third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Photo:Rihanna wants to have more babies with A$AP Rocky amid third pregnancy: Source

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are going to become parents once again.

They announced their third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025 in May.

The couple became parents for the first time in on May 13, 2022 with the birth of their son RZA Athelston Mayers. Nearly one year after this, they expanded their brood by welcoming Riot Rose Mayers, their second child, born on August 1, 2023

Since the inception of 2025, reports emerged stating that they are trying for a third baby.

A report even established that “they’re not shy about telling people they’re always trying – they’re very open about it.”

“They’ve always been very affectionate with each other and they seem more in love than,” the spy confided.

These rumours were further fueled ahead of her Met Gala appearance when a photographer uploaded Rihanna’s picture put her baby bump on full display.

The news was finally confirmed as the songstress showed off her pregnant tummy during her walk on the Gala stairs.

Opening up about this shocking news, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm good. I'm shockingly feeling okay and not too overwhelmed at the moment."

"I mean, at first, it was kinda like, 'Ah!' And I'm tried, but then I'm excited," she added.

Nonetheless, the couple reportedly wants to have more children in the future since Rihanna’s pal, Ciara shared an encounter with Rihanna in which they discussed the songbird's future fourth pregnancy with A$AP Rocky.