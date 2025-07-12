Anne Hathaway makes rare comment about mother's talents

Photo: Anne Hathaway reveals hidden dancing, vocal talents

Anne Hathway recently reflected on her dance and vocal training.

In a candid chat with Vogue for their August 2025 Cover Story, the Princess Diaries actress discussed her dance sessions, which she has been taking for the last two year.

Her choreographer also weighed in on her journey and recalled how she had to bring out a new persona of the actress in the process of mastering the art of dance.

Dani Vitale dished a major principle of dancing by saying, “ You have to show me how you’re feeling with your body,”

“You can’t tell me you’re angry; show me. Proprioception. That was the training, getting Annie out of her head,” she added and recounted, “I remember that first day, being like, Oh no. Because she’s like a doll, you know? So pretty, so graceful. I thought, Oh God, I have to break this person.”

Speaking of her ongoing sessions, Anne shared, “I finally learned how to breathe,” adding, “My body was so locked up—I literally couldn’t take a deep breath. I’d been trying to open that space for years and I thought it was physically impossible. All my breath, it was stuck….”

As for her vocal talents, Anne tapped a high note on the piano and said, “My whole life, I’ve been up here.”

“Soprano. My mom’s a soprano—a beautiful singer. And I can touch those notes, but….”, she added while tapping a lower note and demonstrated, “It turns out, I’m down here.”

“That’s where I like to live,” she addressed before moving to another topic.