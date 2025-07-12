Danny DeVito drops surprise update about Jack Nicholson

Danny DeVito reveals truth about Jack Nicholson

Danny DeVito has shared a rare update on his long-time friend Jack Nicholson.

While giving an interview to PEOPLE magazine, the 80-year-old American actor and filmmaker talked about his long-time friend Nicholson, whom he first crossed paths with 50 years ago and still shares a close bond with.

DeVito said, “I just saw Jack a couple weeks ago — it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great.”

He was talking about his time making One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which is being shown again for its 50th anniversary on July 13 and 16.

For the unversed, Nicholson, who turned 88 on April 22, 2025, is not seen in public very often. He used to go to Los Angeles Lakers games but now he rarely appears.

Notably, the Batman star made an appearance during the live broadcast of the 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live to celebrate the show’s five decades in February this year.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, DeVito played the role of Martini and Nicholson portrayed Randle McMurphy.