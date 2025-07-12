Kanye West, Justin Bieber spinning scandal into success?

Kanye West, Justin Bieber are 'both bitter at the world'

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are reportedly plotting a joint return to the spotlight.

According to Radar Online, the 48-year-old American rapper and singer has been watching the Baby hitmaker struggle and wants to be close with him again, hoping to avenge their Hollywood enemies and maybe even go on tour together.

The insider told the outlet, "They're both bitter at the world and are seriously talking about how they can turn their scandals and shortcomings into cold hard cash.”

Both musicians have been talking often and making plans to “team up and capitalise on their dark times.”

"They're a couple of calculating brats. Nothing is ever their fault, and they see nothing wrong with playing the victim if it means money in the bank,” the source added.

"They've been talking and texting about how misunderstood they are, trading stories about who's screwed them over and brainstorming ways to join forces to scratch each other's backs," the insider shared.

For the unversed, West and Bieber were on good terms with each other but their friendship ended in 2022 after the Heartless crooner said mean things about the 31-year-old Canadian singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

Hailey supported a Vogue editor who did not like West’s White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week. In response, he posted online and called the Rhode founder “nose job Hailey Baldloose.”

It is pertinent to mention that West’s inappropriate behaviour towards Hailey turned Bieber furious and he even stopped talking to him.