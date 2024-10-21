Liam Payne voiced support for Jesy Nelson prior to demise

Liam Payne left behind an impact with his kindness.



His The X Factor co-star and Little Mix alum, Jesy Nelson, expressed her gratitude to the now-deceased One Direction member for “reaching out” to her as she battled mental health struggles.

The hindrances, about which, Nelson remained openly vocal, led her to make an exit from the best-selling girl group in 2020. Much of the music industry expressed their concerns over the artist’s wellbeing.

In a video uploaded by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, a snippet from the Power singer’s interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Nelson revealed she had been reached out to by a number of renowned artists, including Liam.

"A few band members have reached out to me..Liam Payne from One Direction was one of them. He actually sent me a really nice message, just basically saying if I ever wanted to talk, he's always here, which was really lovely,” she stated.

The post was captioned, “thank you liam for reaching out to our jesy.”

However, Jesy Nelson is yet to react over Liam Payne’s tragic death that occurred on October 16, Wednesday, as a result of a fatal fall from the third floor of his hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina.