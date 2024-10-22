Ariana Grande presents apology to Elvira for her rude behavior

Arian Grande 'disheartened' after actress Cassandra Peterson remarked their encounter was disappointing.



The 73-year-old actress's recent video circulating on the internet recalled her worst celebrity interaction with Grande.

She claimed that during a horror-themed event that took place years ago, the Thank U, Next singer refused to click a snap with her.

However, a day after her post, Grande showed up in the comment section on October 21 and penned down that she was “so disheartened to see this.”

“I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places),” Grande commented.

She went on to write, “But if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so,” she added. “thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!)”

“Sending love always. you’ll always be our queen of halloween!” She concluded.