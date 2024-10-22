Bill Maher breaks silence on dating choices after Noor Alfalah scandal

Bill Maher has a message for those who don’t approve of his dating choices.



The comedian, 68, spoke of his ways in the dating world in a recent episode of The Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast.

The Real Time with Bill Maher host first maintained that he wasn't interested in dating but also admitted that he typically doesn't pursue women who are around his age.

"I'm not looking. I'm good," he told podcast hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick before disclosing how his unavailability made him more "attractive" to women.

"Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass. Like I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone—and again, like I'll say this just generally—my dating is not age-appropriate," he said.

Michael then asked if his love interests were "perceived in an unorthodox context, younger than what you should be dating," to which Maher replied, "Not just perceived, they literally are."

The political commentator also noted that he could face a backlash for the bluntness but responded savagely.

"The people who are pissed off at that, f*** you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you."

At another point in the podcast, Maher also opened the lid on what marriage means to him and how he’s still far from making that commitment.

"I don't believe in it. It's not hinduism, there's no belief in it," he said of marriage. "It would ruin everything. I mean, I'm not going to. I love to talk about this subject, but it's tough because I also don't really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life."

The comedian acknowledged that most won’t "understand it," but his choice to remain unmarried "sure works" for him.

Moving forward, he also encouraged the audience to make their own decisions instead of getting married and having kids only to meet societal expectations.

"It certainly was in my head for way too long, that you [have to] find the one, like it's an Easter egg hunt and you find the egg, and then everything's perfect," he explained. "That's certainly not the way I've ever seen life work, and didn't work for me."

"It's not that I don't believe in marriage or acknowledge that some people do have good marriages," Maher added. "I know people who would be lost without this."

Maher's comments come after rumours of him dating Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah after being spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles together. However, Alfallah, 30, has turned down all such rumours.