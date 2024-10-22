Harvey Weinstein’s medical reports reveal startling diagnosis

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly battling cancer behind bars.



The disgraced film producer, 72, found out about his diagnosis earlier this month, insiders told The New York Post.

A rep for Weinstein initially refused to confirm the diagnosis when approached by the publication and doubled down by condemning “speculation” around his health status.

“Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorised legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” the rep said in a statement.

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

The reports emerged after the Hollywood filmmaker was rushed from prison for treatment upon complaints of chest pains.

Weinstein is in jail awaiting a retrial after being sentenced to third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, given the accusations made by several women in 2017, including actress Rose McGowan, who was among the first women to come forward about a 1997 rape.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in March 2020 and another 16 years after being convicted of three more sexual assault charges in 2022.