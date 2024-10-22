Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out

Sabrina Carpenter has left her boyfriend blushing after a flirty shout-out during her performance.



On Saturday, Carpenter was joined by her beau Barry Keoghan at her Short n' Sweet tour concert in Raleigh, North Carolina.

During her performance, the Grammy-winning artist made their relationship very clear with altered lyrics of her hit track.

In the videos captured by fans, Keoghan can be seen watching the Please Please Please songstress perform her song Juno, from the latest album Short n' Sweet.

However, instead of singing, "I hear you knocking, baby, come on up," Carpenter playfully changed the lyrics to, "I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up."

With this flirty alteration of the lyrics, fans went wild and the Irish actor turned pink.

Additionally, Keoghan was also seen enjoying to Carpenter's performance of Bed Chem, which is believed to be about his sexual relationship with the Espresso hitmaker.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after previous breakup rumours about the couple's relationship.

An insider had claimed to PEOPLE magazine at the time that their relationship was "on and off."