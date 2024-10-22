NSYNC singer Joey Fatone gears up to sing Backstreet Boys' hits

*NSYNC singer Joey Fatone has revealed that he'll sing Backstreet Boys songs, but his loyalty lies with his former band

*NSYNC singer Joey Fatone has joined the cast of the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet, and he’ll be singing some Backstreet Boys bangers!

Fatone will be returning to theater after a 20-year hiatus. He’ll replace original Broadway cast member Paulo Szot as Lance for nine-weeks. His limited engagement will be from January 21, 2025 to March 16.

The play features music by producer and songwriter Max Martin, who wrote Backstreet Boys’ Everybody and Shape of My Heart, which Fatone will sing.

Max is also the man behind *NSYNC hits I Want You Back, Tearin' Up My Heart, It's Gonna Be Me, and more.

In a statement, Joey Fatone poked fun at the irony of him singing Backstreet Boys’ hits. He said: “I’m excited that I’ll be joining the cast of & Juliet! I can’t wait to get out there and sing Max Martin’s amazing songs — his hits have shaped so much of pop music. And yes, I know I’ll even be singing a couple of Backstreet Boys songs. Even though my loyalty remains with NSYNC, they still have bangers. See you at the show!"