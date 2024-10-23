Meghan Markle shares sweet message on 'Friendship’ with close pal

Meghan Markle showcased support to her close friend, Clare Waight Keller's new business venture, who also designed her wedding dress.



At the time of Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, Waight Keller used to work at Givenchy and now, she is the creative director of Uniqlo.

The Duchess of Sussex told The New York Times she owns Waight Keller’s several Uniqlo articles.

“Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace,” she told the publisher.

Meghan revealed that she and Waight Keller have been close friends for over six years since her wedding and they share “a beautiful friendship.”

Previously, People magazine reported that Meghan had spent 6 months with Waight Keller to design her the most meaningful dresses.

Her contribution to Meghan's dress elevated her position at the French fashion house.

However, she left Givenchy in April 2020 after three years of making the royal dress.

“Every time I make a career move, I feel my choices take people by surprise,” Waight Keller said, adding, “I thought, you know, maybe it can just be a short chapter at Givenchy. Maybe short is actually kind of gorgeous.”