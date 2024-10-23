Nick Cannon gives shocking take on Diddy scandal

Nick Cannon has gotten candid about a famous scandal about Diddy, the music mogul who has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

The comedian in an interview with hosts Adam and Wack on No Jumper podcast was asked about the recent allegations of the rapper assaulting children.

Nick in response said that he does not believe any of that.

"The Puff I knew, I started to see, I felt like he wanted to change and was evolving and was, like, 'Yo, I want to be the father', like he had been through so much s***," he continued.

“As we've all seen, Puff is a legendary a******. That's why I'm saying, it's an energy thing.

“If you've been a legendary a****** and by any means necessary, and you name your company Bad Boy, you ain't gonna have a lot of rooting for you when s*** gets tough.”

The 44-year-old television host also talked about how he avoided the infamous parties that took place at the rapper's house.

"I leave early,” he told the host, adding, “I'm the DJ, when it's time for me to wrap up, we out. I've never seen none of that."

Nick’s comments come just a week after he admitted he once attended a Diddy party when he was 16.

The 54-year-old rapper is currently awaiting trial in May 2025 for the federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering for which he faces up to life in prison if convicted.



Sean “Diddy” Combs, however, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been denied bail multiple times.