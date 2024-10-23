Katie Price addresses rumours of 'flashing' at famous politician

Katie Price has finally addressed the rumours that she flashed at Boris Johnson at a lavish party.



The 46-year-old former model in an interview with The Louis Theroux podcast recalled how she and Johnson once crashed the newspaper tycoon Evgeny Lebedev's party at his mansion near Perugia in Italy.

While denying the rumours that she “flashed” at Johnson at the gathering, the former model insisted, "That definitely didn't happen."

She then quipped, "I think people have had enough of seeing my boobs. I mean, Google it and you can see them."

Price went on to explain that because the room was filled with powerful people, everything and everyone were "all treated equally".

The mother-of-five also went down the memory lane about attending the party with ex-prime minister and told the host that she flew by private jet to the event in 2018 and got chatting to Johnson.

According to her, they "both dressed as clowns" at the party and had drinks.

She also clamed that she baffled antics she got up to with Johnson at that lavish party.

Price during the same podcast also revealed the real reason of her downfall in career and said that she believes that her 'toxic' and 'narcissistic' relationships have always came in the middle of her career.

