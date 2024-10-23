How much gold North West gifted mom Kim Kardashian? Cost and more

Kim Kardashian's birthday gift from tween daughter North West came with a handsome price.

The SKIMS founder, 44, received a diamond studded gold necklace from her eldest child, North West, who she shares with ex husband Kanye West.

A jewellery expert is now telling all about how much gold actually went into its making and its cost given the engraved text on it.

CEO of jewelry brand The Clear Cut Olivia Landau estimates the custom engraved nameplate to be worth up to $20,000 and each diamond to be around .08 to .10 carats.

“It also appears to be a solid plate engraved ‘Skibidi Toilet,'” Landau told People on Tuesday. “The estimated value of this necklace could be around $15-20K.”

Landau explained that “people love being able to create added sentiment with their jewelry pieces, especially when gifting.”

The “Skibidi Toilet” engraving refered to a viral web series on Alexey Gerasimov’s YouTube channel, which North teased her mom for, reminding her how much she loves it.

“Because you love Skibidi Toilet,” North said in a video Kim posted via Instagram Stories as the reality star gave fans a closer look at the gift.

“I do?” Kardashian laughed, to which North replied, “Yes!”

The back of the nameplate reads, “Love, North,” along with the date, “10/21/24.”