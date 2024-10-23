Eric Roberts dishes out his 'toughest period' with Emma Roberts

Eric Roberts got candid about the "toughest period" of his life which included his relationship with daughter Emma Roberts.



During an interview with host Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast, the 68-year-old actor recalled one of the challenging chapters he has faced in life and said, "Probably the loss of relationship with my daughter.”

"There's not a pain, there's a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings (that) I'll have forever. Because we're human," the actor, who battled drug addiction in the early 1990s, said.

Eric, who shares Emma with former partner Kelly Cunningham, went on to recall how he realised he had a lot to make up for when he became a grandfather for the first time.

"Especially the five-year-old. She was first, and she was a girl, so very vulnerable to me, and took a liking to me at two, two-and-a-half, in a very strong way, and named my wife Famma, and we're all very close," he continued.

"So that, and she also looks like Emma. Same colouring. And so, it reminds me of what I didn't have," the Runaway Train actor shared.

Eric, who is also the grandfather of Emma's four-year-old son Rhodes, is currently promoting his memoir, titled Runaway Train or, The Story of My Life So Far.