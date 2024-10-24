Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss

After evoking worry among fans, Katie Price unveiled that her significant weight loss is due tp her new workout routine, as per Daily Mail.

The 46-year-old model shared a video of herself donning a skimpy cardigan dress on her Instagram account to promote her close pal's clothing brand JYY London.

In the video, Katie looked thinner especially her legs which prompted fans to rush to the comment section asking if she is "unwell"

One fan wrote, "Her legs have gone skinny."

Another quipped, "What's happened to her legs".

"Oh Katie this breaks my heart. Where are the people [that are] meant to be looking out for her", a third commented.

After the distress among fans, Katie's representative told the outlet, "Katie has always been tiny."

The spokesperson went on to say, "She's recently been enjoying going to the gym more and getting herself into a routine with exercise etc.'

"(It) has been beneficial for her overall well being," it added.