Meghan Markle upset as split with Harry backfires

Meghan Markle is severely affected by hearsay about her marriage with Prince Harry, it is reported.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently on a separate career path than the Duke, is upset with rumours about her love life.

A source tells OK!: "She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage.”

They added: "They haven't done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts."

They continued, "But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticised for what she says, what she wears etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal."