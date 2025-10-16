Mark Consuelos reveals how his mother reacted to THIS scene on '9-1-1' season 9

Mark Consuelos' mother got upset with THIS scene on 9-1-1' season 9

Mark Consuelos is angry at a whale that swallowed him on 9-1-1.

For those unaware, the first episode of 9-1-1 season 9, which premiered on October 9, 2025, showed Consuelos’ character, billionaire Tripp Hauser, being swallowed by a whale while kayaking but he was saved by Station 118.

Notably, the scene in the debut episode of season 9 could not receive praise from his mother, Camilla Consuelos; rather it upset her.

The 54-year-old American actor chatted with PEOPLE magazine before the release of the second episode on Thursday, October 16, on ABC and opened up about his family’s reaction to the scene.

Along with his wife, Kelly Ripe, he visited his parents in North Carolina and watched the episode with the whole family when he saw visible uneasiness on his mother’s face, as she did not like son getting swallowed by a whale.

Mimicking his mother’s Italian accent, Consuelos said, "We went to go visit my folks in North Carolina and my mom watched it, and she's like, 'Marco, I suffered so much for you. You were stuck in that whale. I did not like that. I did not like... Why would they do that to you?'”

Getting to know his mom’s concern, the Riverdale star laughingly told her, “Mom, it's just TV.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that ABC releases each episode of 9-1-1 season 9 on Thursdays.