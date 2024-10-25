Matthew Perry's stepdad, sister break silence after his 'shocking' death

Matthew Perry's Stepdad, Sister broke silence after his 'shocking' death

Matthew Perry's younger sister and stepfather spoke for the first time after the actors 'incredibly shocking' death.

In a recent chat with HELLO! Canada, Keith Morrison and his daughter Caitlin Morrison reflected on Parry's painful death and shared how they are honoring him.

The 43-year-old Caitlin, the executive director of the welfare foundation, Matthew Perry Foundation revealed that her work for her late brother makes her feel like “sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him."

The Friends alum's stepdad, who tied the knot with his mother in 1981, said, "He would like to be remembered for doing something to help people suffering from addiction."

Talking about his sudden death due to the “acute effects of ketamine”, Keith noted, "Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering."

"What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful."

Sharing about Perry's positive energy and nature, Caitlin said that her brother "had this ability to fill up a room with light. When people were in a room with [Matthew], there was this magnetic energy."

"Everybody just had a smile on their face and they clung to everything that he said," she added

It is pertinent to mention that in late October 2023, Matthew was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He was found drowned in his hot tub.