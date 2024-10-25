Sarah Hyland recalls harrowing experience with domestic violence

Sarah Hyland spoke out about the importance of advocating for domestic violence survivors after surviving domestic violence herself.



For the unversed, Hyland got out of an abusive relationship back in 2014 after she filing for a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop.

According to PEOPLE, while recalling her own harrowing experience, the Modern Family actress recalled, “For thousands of years now, we didn’t talk about it.”

She continued, “I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it."

"I am very much guilty about it myself… until something happens where I’m triggered, and I didn’t realize that part of myself hadn't been healed."



While talking about the need to address it openly, the sitcom star said, “The community hasn’t shared enough, I believe. And I feel that if we talk about it more.”

According to the actress, more women and men and just human beings in general in abusive relationships will feel more comfortable to be able to talk about it with their loved ones instead of letting their abuser isolate them from everyone.

The 33-year-old actress also reflected, "I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that."

As quoted by Hyland, "it’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit".