'Running Up That Hill' singer Kate Bush ready to release new music?

Kate Bush has delighted her fans with exciting news that she will be returning to music after 13 years.



The Running Up That Hill hitmaker, revealed that she is ready to release new tunes for the first time in over a decade since she released her last album.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the 66-year-old singer dished out that she there are "lots of ideas" she is looking to pursue and is "very keen" to thrust herself back into the limelight.

The Babooshka singer, who last released a new record in the form of 50 Words for Snow back in 2011, also admitted it had been something she had " felt really ready to start" when it came to producing something new.

Her interview came amid the Wuthering Heights singer launched a new short film in a bid to raise funds for children who have been affected by war.

The four-minute animation titled Little Shrew was released on Friday, October 25, 2024, on her website.