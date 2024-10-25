Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant share sweet moments in London

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, were recently seen enjoying a cosy day out.

On Thursday, October 24, the 60-year-old actor and his artist girlfriend were spotted holding hands during a lunch date at Scott's in Mayfair, London.

Reeves kept his look classic in a camel brown corduroy blazer with red lining, a black T-shirt, matching pants, and tan suede boots.

On the other hand, 51-year-old Alexander opted for a darker look with a long black maxi skirt, a black and gray blazer, and a white sheer mock-neck top.

She completed her look by accessorizing it with a black Celine mini crossbody bag, black block-heeled combat boots, and gold jewelry.

Moreover, a few months after their dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, the lovebirds were seen at the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix in Germany in July this year.

However, in April this year, the insider told People by articulating, "They're often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them. They're both homebodies. They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."

"This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in," the source claimed, adding that Grant is "adorable, sweet, caring, and funny, a rare gem that everyone just loves."

"She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set," the insider concluded by shedding light on their relationship.

For the unversed, the couple was first friends and collaborators, as Alexander illustrated Reeves' two books, his 2011 book Ode to Happiness and his 2016 book Shadows.

It is pertinent to mention that they also founded a publishing company together, X Artists' Books, in 2017 and made their relationship public in 2019.