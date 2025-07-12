 
Bradley Cooper hails Anne Hathaway commitment as a partner

Bradley Cooper weighed in Anne Hathaway's unique qualities and her commitment towards Adam Shulman

July 12, 2025

Photo: Bradley Cooper gushes over Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman's bond as a couple

Bradley Cooper recently highlighted the rare traits of Anne Hathaway and described her as a deeply faithful partner.

While speaking with Vogue, the actor, who is currently dating Gigi Hadid, discussed how he met and “fell in love” with Anna Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, who an American actor, producer, and jewelry designer, during COVID-19.

Gushing over Anne’s rare qualities, Bradley pointed out her kind nature by saying, "You see how she treats everyone—and it's everyone—she's so kind."

“You’ve met Anne: She’s very present and grounded, I’ll put it that way. And kind. She’s viciously intelligent,” he continued.

He further added that the Princess Diaries actress has always been "very approachable and sensible" and "wildly intelligent."

Moreover, the Maestro star noted that she maintains a healthy relationship with her husband and branded their bond “true love.”

"She is an emblem of that kind of commitment," he remarked and concluded by saying, "They enrich each other as a couple."

