James Brolin was one decision away from being James Bond?

James Brolin says he was THIS close to being James Bond

James Brolin just revealed he came shockingly close to becoming James Bond in Octopussy until Roger Moore stepped back in and changed everything.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 84-year-old American actor and director reminisced about having the opportunity to play James Bond in his early 40s.

Brolin shared he was asked to take the role in the 1983 movie Octopussy because Moore "said he would never do another" 007 film.

The Ransom Canyon recalled, “He was out, so I flew over and I met all the people. And I got my apartment and I started working with the stuntmen and Cubby Broccoli hired me.”

He added, “We hadn't signed any papers yet. I got back to L.A. to get my stuff because I was going to be gone for a year. And I got a call saying Roger decided to do one more, and I was out.”

Brolin went on to quip that during that time in his career, he was not sure what to do next. He was not trying to figure out what kind of roles were best for him and part of the reason was because he had played George Lutz in the original Amityville Horror.

"Amityville was the biggest-grossing independent film of all time, and nobody knew what to do with me, because of the character," he noted.

"I got offered [the first] Superman and turned it down because I couldn't see myself being hung up on wires in a big red sock. It just wasn't the direction I wanted to go," James Brolin said.