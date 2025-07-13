Kanye West on thin ice as Bianca Censori demands real action

Kanye West to 'prove' his promises as Bianca Censori grows frustrated

Kanye West reportedly told to prove his promises now!

When Ye and Bianca Censori first met, the rapper promised to make her a fashion icon.

While West hasn't fulfilled any of his promises until now, the tensions between the couple have reached boiling, as reported by Closer Magazine.

An insider shared, "Kanye obviously did a whole lot for Kim’s image and reputation when they were together. He helped her transform from just another reality star to a Vogue cover girl, so Bianca had every reason to believe he could do the same for her."

Censori, who once worked at West's Yeezy brand, stood by him through countless controversies, viral stunts, and backlash over her revealing appearances, which insiders claim were all "under West's direction."

Now, the source stated, "Bianca is an extremely ambitious character, she didn’t get into this just for cheap social media clicks or to be known as Kanye’s expensive arm candy. She's highly ambitious and well-educated and she’s looking to build a career in her own right and reach the top."

"She worked with Kanye for years [as an architect for his Yeezy brand] and witnessed his achievements first hand. She truly believed he was a genius who could make it rain," they added.

"She still does to a large degree, but he needs to step up and prove it now instead of running his mouth off and making all these big promises that aren’t coming into fruition."

Censori is reportedly "concerned" that "all her hopes and dreams hanging by a thread."

"She’s getting nowhere with all these over the top nude stunts that are turning her into a laughing stock - that’s incredibly frustrating, to say the least," the source added.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married for two years. However, the couple reportedly have been through a "temporary split."