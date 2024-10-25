Stevie Nicks reveals Lindsey Buckingham 'wasn't nice' to Harry Styles

Stevie Nicks has talked about Lindsey Buckingham's dismissal from Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

Despite initial reports suggesting that the band fall apart, Nicks clarified that it was her relationship with Buckingham that led to the decision.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks recalled dealing with "Lindsey for as long as I could" adding, "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances."

Nicks shared that their final breakup happened at MusiCares benefit concert, saying, "I didn’t even tell anybody it had happened in my head until the whole ceremony was over. I took with me that night a song that I had done with LeAnn Rimes called Borrowed. I took it with me to play for him because I thought we could do this song beautifully."

Additionally, the songstress revealed that Buckingham's attitude offended her, saying, "That’s when he wasn’t very nice to anybody," adding, "he wasn’t very nice to Harry Styles."

"I could hear my mom saying, ‘Are you really going to spend the next 15 years of your life with this man?’ I could hear my very pragmatic father — and by the way, my mom and dad liked Lindsey a lot — saying, ‘It’s time for you guys to get a divorce.’ Between those two, I said, ‘I’m done'," Nicks said.

However, Nicks acknowledged Buckingham's talent and wished him well for his solo career.