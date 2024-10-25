 
Geo News

Meghan Markle is struggling with people's reactions: ‘Its getting the best of her'

Meghan Markle’s ability to hold it together in the face of public scrutiny is reportedly starting to get the better of her

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Meghan Markle is struggling with peoples reactions: ‘Its getting the best of her
Meghan Markle is struggling with people's reactions: ‘Its getting the best of her'

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling really sad because of the reaction she’s incurring for her public actions, and its ‘starting to get the best of her’.

A confidant of the former 'Suits' star made these comments while attempting to show case her emotions in the current moment.

They weighed in on everything while speaking to OK! Magazine in a very candid chat.

According to the pal in question, “She felt very bullied and scrutinized back when she was a working royal, and she feels the bullying is returning.”

For those unversed, this is all in reference to the contrasted reaction she’s getting for her public events when compared to her husband.

The friend also admitted that she is working hard to shift the narrative and “She wants people to remember how tough she has had it and is trying to get the public back onside.”

Before signing off they also added, “And it's hard to hear the constant speculation about her marriage and her and Harry living separate lives, because as much as she tries to ignore it, sometimes it gets the better of her.”

Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Borat!
Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Borat!
Meghan Markle feeling overwhelming hurt after seeing Prince Harry get praised
Meghan Markle feeling overwhelming hurt after seeing Prince Harry get praised
Stevie Nicks reveals Lindsey Buckingham 'wasn't nice' to Harry Styles
Stevie Nicks reveals Lindsey Buckingham 'wasn't nice' to Harry Styles
Meghan Markle freaking out because of Prince Harry's independence and ‘ease'
Meghan Markle freaking out because of Prince Harry's independence and ‘ease'
King Charles receives heartbreaking news from UK amid Samoa trip
King Charles receives heartbreaking news from UK amid Samoa trip
Sofia Vergara makes bombshell claim about romance with Justin Saliman
Sofia Vergara makes bombshell claim about romance with Justin Saliman
Teresa Giudice joins lookalike daughter at University of Tampa
Teresa Giudice joins lookalike daughter at University of Tampa
Prince Harry's isolation sparking change in Meghan Markle: ‘She couldn't care less'
Prince Harry's isolation sparking change in Meghan Markle: ‘She couldn't care less'