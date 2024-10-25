Meghan Markle is struggling with people's reactions: ‘Its getting the best of her'

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling really sad because of the reaction she’s incurring for her public actions, and its ‘starting to get the best of her’.

A confidant of the former 'Suits' star made these comments while attempting to show case her emotions in the current moment.

They weighed in on everything while speaking to OK! Magazine in a very candid chat.

According to the pal in question, “She felt very bullied and scrutinized back when she was a working royal, and she feels the bullying is returning.”

For those unversed, this is all in reference to the contrasted reaction she’s getting for her public events when compared to her husband.

The friend also admitted that she is working hard to shift the narrative and “She wants people to remember how tough she has had it and is trying to get the public back onside.”

Before signing off they also added, “And it's hard to hear the constant speculation about her marriage and her and Harry living separate lives, because as much as she tries to ignore it, sometimes it gets the better of her.”