Photo: Kelly Clarkson eager to experience after incredible transformation: Source

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly looking forward to revamping her look.

The musician wants to flaunt her curves along with some dramatic liner styles, as per the findings of Life & Style.

According to an insider, “She’s regained some weight and doesn’t have that gaunt look anymore.”

They also shared, “So she wants to rethink her makeup too.”

“She’s eager to experiment with eyeliners and makeup shades and lip color to bring out her features,” the source also revealed.

Before wrapping up the chat, the insider also added, “She’s feeling really good about herself and wants it to show.”

For those unversed, these findings come after another insider shared that people used to laugh at the singing sensation when she was a newbie in the music industry.

“Even actors sneered at Kelly and other American Idol winners,” the source tipped at the time.

They went on to explain, “Because Idol was drawing a bigger audience than their scripted TV shows, and they held it against her.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that people seldom took Kelly seriously because “they saw Kelly as a pre-manufactured star who didn’t pay her dues!”