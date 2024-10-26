Justin Bieber shows off love for wife Hailey in recent date night

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber won’t let the romance die down after welcoming their child.

The 30-year-old musician took to his official Instagram account to upload multiple clicks of him and his wife enjoying an intimate date night.

This update to his 295 million followers was after he was spotted in West Hollywood on Thursday, as per DailyMail.

Justin can be seen getting really cozy with Hailey, who is the owner of the beauty brand rhode skin by hailey.

Even though the carousel of images was not captioned, the happily married couple can be seen in high spirits as they pose for a selfie taken by the Sorry hitmaker.

The lovebirds also leaned in for a kiss in one picture where Hailey can be seen rocking a leather jacket and had her hair slicked ack with a side parting.

Earlier, Justin also uploaded a different post that got candid over life’s different outtakes, however that post also remained uncaptioned.

Additionally, an Instagram Story, featuring a photo booth strip taken at Hailey’s Rhode event that was held this week.

The couple’s outing comes two months after the welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.