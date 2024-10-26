 
Geo News

Justin Bieber shows off love for wife Hailey in recent date night

Justin Bieber and Hailey stepped out for a date night after welcoming their first son,

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Justin Bieber shows off love for wife Hailey in recent date night
Justin Bieber shows off love for wife Hailey in recent date night 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber won’t let the romance die down after welcoming their child.

The 30-year-old musician took to his official Instagram account to upload multiple clicks of him and his wife enjoying an intimate date night.

This update to his 295 million followers was after he was spotted in West Hollywood on Thursday, as per DailyMail.

Justin Bieber shows off love for wife Hailey in recent date night

Justin can be seen getting really cozy with Hailey, who is the owner of the beauty brand rhode skin by hailey.

Even though the carousel of images was not captioned, the happily married couple can be seen in high spirits as they pose for a selfie taken by the Sorry hitmaker.

The lovebirds also leaned in for a kiss in one picture where Hailey can be seen rocking a leather jacket and had her hair slicked ack with a side parting.

Justin Bieber shows off love for wife Hailey in recent date night

Earlier, Justin also uploaded a different post that got candid over life’s different outtakes, however that post also remained uncaptioned.

Additionally, an Instagram Story, featuring a photo booth strip taken at Hailey’s Rhode event that was held this week.

The couple’s outing comes two months after the welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo admits being 'so scared' during 'GUTS' tour: ' I was going to mess up'
Olivia Rodrigo admits being 'so scared' during 'GUTS' tour: ' I was going to mess up'
Leonardo DiCaprio announces major decision for upcoming event
Leonardo DiCaprio announces major decision for upcoming event
Beyoncé urges fans to exercise 'your freedom': 'Your human right'
Beyoncé urges fans to exercise 'your freedom': 'Your human right'
Lana Del Rey publicly talks about her marriage for first time
Lana Del Rey publicly talks about her marriage for first time
Madonna pays visit to late brother Christopher's grave
Madonna pays visit to late brother Christopher's grave
Rachel Zegler anticipates 'Biggest Year' of her life with gratitude
Rachel Zegler anticipates 'Biggest Year' of her life with gratitude
Tom Holland embraces title of 'Ultimate Rizz Master' from Timothee Chalamet
Tom Holland embraces title of 'Ultimate Rizz Master' from Timothee Chalamet
Kate Winslet calls self criticism 'terrible waste of energy' for women
Kate Winslet calls self criticism 'terrible waste of energy' for women