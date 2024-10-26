 
Shawn Mendes shows off rare pictures on his phone

Shawn Mendes stuns fans with showing the pictures of famous celebrities

News Desk
October 26, 2024

Shawn Mendes, a renowned singer and songwriter, recently surprised his fans by giving them a peek at his phone.

In a TikTok video posted by Interview Magazine on October 25, holding up the photo for the camera, Mendes shared some personal pictures, showing his fans a few things he has saved in his phone, including photos of David and Victoria Beckham and a picture of Brad Pitt.

The Treat You Better singer started the video by saying, "What's up, I'm Shawn Mendes."

He then showed Brad Pitt's picture, explaining, "Here's a good photo of Brad Pitt. I was looking for a good jacket."

Moving forward, the 26-year-old singer shared two snaps of David and Victoria Beckham, articulating, "These are both David Beckham leaving the airport. This is him at a party."

The In My Blood hitmaker also showed a photo of rock climber Alex Honnold and jokingly quipped, "This is his hand. Those are the thickness of his fingers. You've never seen fingers that thick in your life, for sure."

It is pertinent to mention that in addition to the celebrity photos, Shawn also had pictures of cute dogs from his dog's daycare.

