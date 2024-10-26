Rachel Zegler feels grateful for having certain people in life

Rachel Zegler has expressed her gratitude about certain people that the actress is thankful for.



The 23-year-old actress, who rose to prominence with her debut film playing María in 2021’s West Side Story, in an interview with PEOPLE said that she is thankful that she's surrounded by so many "grounding people".

Zegler went on to say, "My best friends, my mom and dad are very, very important and instrumental in keeping me sane."

“And I also have a really cute dog and that honestly gives my life structure beyond what this world is bringing me."

Elsewhere in the interview, the American actress, who will soon star in Snow White film, reflected on her upcoming Disney's live-action and acknowledged that the next 12 months "could be the biggest year" of her life.

She further explained, "But as long as I get to go home to that sweet little face and feed him dinner and cook for the next week, then I'm very, very happy."

Before starring in Snow White, the actress will be seen in the upcoming satirical disaster comedy horror A24 which is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024.