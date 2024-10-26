World Culture Festival: 'Unthought body' moves, fluid ballet set tone of day 31

Dancers from "Cocoon Dance" performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 26, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial



A maverick display of the dreamy saltation of "unthought body" by Cocoon Dance and Ballet de Barcelona's articulate choreography "Tongues" unwound the audience into an ethereal experience on the 31st day of the World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi.

Exploring the "unthought body," moves, Cocoon Dance, a German-Swiss contemporary ensemble, transformed the stage into an experimental space where movement, improvisation, and audience engagement challenge conventional dance boundaries.

Their abstract yet powerful performances drew audiences into a heightened awareness of the connection between perception and representation, making each performance an unforgettable journey into thought and physicality.

The performance art collective was founded in 2000 by choreographer Rafaële Giovanola and dramaturge Rainald Endraß, becoming a key player in contemporary dance.

Following this, the viewers enjoyed a ballet performance called "Tongues" by Ballet de Barcelona. It is a multicultural dance group representing Spain at the World Culture Festival.

Tongues is a constant game of contrasts between extravagant and sensual movements, light and dark, materialism and spirituality.

Dancers from "Ballet de Barcelona" performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 26, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

Earlier, the festival also featured a talk session titled “Qatar's Culture: Past, Present, and the Future" as discussions were held with Qatar's Consul General Nayef Shahein RM Al-Sulaiti, ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, National Theatre Qatar President Abdulla AlKuwari, and National Theatre instructor Nasser AlHamadi.

ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah holding talk session with Qatar's Consul General Nayef Shahein RM Al-Sulaiti, National Theatre Qatar President Abdulla AlKuwari, and National Theatre instructor Nasser AlHamadi. — ACP

Geo awarded for sponsoring event

Later, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also attended the event as a chief guest, said the ACP has shown the world that Pakistan is more than capable of spreading the message of peace, love, and harmony through the universal language of art and culture.

Shah, while speaking at award distribution ceremony, said when the idea of bringing artists from different nations was proposed, it seemed like an impossible dream. “But, with the of efforts of Arts Council team and vision materialised this dream," the CM said.

During the ceremony, Pakistan's major media channel, Geo News, was awarded for sponsoring the World Culture Festival and its coverage on the digital and broadcast media.

Moreover, Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter, host, satirist and humorist Anwar Maqsood was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Awards were also given to artists from Germany, China, United Kingdom, Russia and other countries.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.