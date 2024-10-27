 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle career split stems from ‘toxicity'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split is a carefully thought strategy

October 27, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separate lives is the need of the time, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are turning towards different careers, have made a conscious choice to do so, with little relation to their private life.

PR expert Edward Coram James tells the Mirror : "Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it 'Harry and Meghan', call it 'the Sussexes', call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.

" And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable. To the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value,” he notes.

"This is because the ongoing confrontation with the rest of the Royal Family, as well as much of Meghan’s family, have made them appear confrontational and combative, their string of commercial projects that haven’t worked out and have led to a sense that they aren’t the best producers. And their worldwide publicity tour made them look whiney, ungrateful and unconscious to the enormous privilege that they have enjoyed,” says the expert.

