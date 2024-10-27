Katie Price's ex Carl Wood reveals shocking truth behind her 2020 foot injury

Katie Price's ex-fiancé Carl Wood revealed how she really broke both of her feet and ended up in a wheelchair back in 2020.

According to Daily Mail, the used car dealer and glamour model Katie started dating in 2020 after meeting in a kebab shop and jetted off to Turkey on a holiday to get veneers done together just six weeks later.

On returning from the trip, Katie was pictured being pushed around in a wheelchair by Carl having broken both of her feet, as per the publication.

Moreover, the model first said that the injury happened at a theme park, before changing her story and saying she had been “pretending to be a horse” at the time of the accident.

However, Carl has now claimed that she broke her feet from running off the edge of a hotel car park and falling 25ft after he confronted her about cheating on him with an England footballer, as per the outlet.

While speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Carl stated one night while Carl was recovering from getting his veneers done, he claimed he caught Katie messaging a “very famous footballer who plays for England” and trying to send him videos.

In this regard, he claimed, that Katie was “very drunk” so she had been sloppy with hiding the messaging and that she went 'wild' after he confronted her about it as he stated, “She ran out of the room and went down the fire exit stairs, across the hotel reception and straight out onto the hotel car park.”

Furthermore, he continued by admitting, “She didn't mean to do it but she was running like a lunatic and went off the edge, she ran through a bush and the ground disappeared beneath her.”

It was this fall that Carl claims caused her broken feet which the TV personality later needed to have surgery on.

It is worth mentioning that Carl and Katie's relationship was up and down for three years before they finally called it quits in 2023.