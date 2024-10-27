Prince Harry can 'gauge the mood' of royals via THIS family member

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new luxury property in Portugal, which is being taken as a hint that the duo intend to maintain a close relationship with Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new home is in the same area as Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s property, which will allow the cousins and their kids to see a lot more of each other.

Eugenie’s dynamic with the Prince of Wales also seems to be in a good place following the garden party she helped him host.

Now, a royal expert suggests that the Princess could help bridge the gap between the feuding brothers.

"Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan - and the rest of the Royal Family," Jennie Bond told OK!.

She continued: "But I think the King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of.”

She explained how Eugenie can bring the family closer, saying, “The family are all so busy that they don’t really see that much of one another. However, I think it’s a positive thing that Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being, if he is so inclined. And Harry can presumably gauge the mood of the family via Eugenie.”

She noted: "Any reconciliation – which at this stage still seems unlikely – has to start somewhere and with someone. And that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath."

Jennie also suggested that the move indicates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to get to know Eugenie and Jack's sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank.

"I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family," she said. "It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins, and Eugenie will remain an important link between Harry and the rest of his family."